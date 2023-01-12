The Zombies Announce New Album Different Game for March 2023 Release and Share New Single “Dropped Reeling & Stupid”

Home News Karan Singh January 12th, 2023 - 2:17 PM

The Zombies were on the frontline of the 1960s British invasion that changed music forever. Though they have been inactive in the studio space for the most part, they’ve always had one foot in the door. The lads are finally back with a brand-new track, but that’s not all — on March 31, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will release a ten-track record, Different Game. In the meantime, check out the animated lyric video of the album’s first single, “Dropped Reeling & Stupid:”

Following their 2019 induction into the Hall of Fame, the Zombies began working on new material. The lineup currently consists of founding keyboardist Rod Argent, lead singer Colin Blunstone, drummer Steve Rodford, guitarist Tom Toomey and bassist Søren Koch.

Argent, who is the primary songwriter and producer, said the following about the process: “Making this album has been a joy from start to finish. Post-lockdown, we were absolutely determined to come together and record in as “live” a way as we could – to capture the magical, fleeting quality of energy and immediacy of performance … “Dropped Reeling & Stupid” is our first streamed release … Can’t wait for you to hear it!”

The album cover of Different Game was photographed by Argent during a mishap while the group was on tour. The above video, produced by Animind Studio, was inspired by this incident in the Arizona desert.

Blunstone commented on the album cover: “We were traveling from Southern California to Tucson, when our tour van’s engine suddenly caught fire! We spent about 5 hours stranded in the remote Arizona desert, but thanks to our intrepid team and crew, we were rescued and made it to our next show! It was a harrowing experience, but also beautiful and surreal.”

Different Game tracklist:

Different Game Dropped Reeling & Stupid Rediscover Runaway You Could Be My Love Merry-Go-Round Love You While I Can I Want to Fly Got to Move On The Sun Will Rise Again

United States tour dates (more to be announced soon):