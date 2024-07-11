Danny Elfman Sued For Defamation Over Comments On Sexual Harassment Allegations

Home News Collin Herron July 11th, 2024 - 1:18 PM

Composer Nomi Abadi is suing “Batman” and “Beetlejuice” composer Danny Elfman for defamation allegedly stemming from statements he made to Rolling Stone last year that were included in an investigative piece about a settlement he made with his one-time protégé after she accused him of repeated sexual harassment and misconduct. Abadi’s lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that Elfman “peddled appalling lies for publication to Rolling Stone about Nomi.” According to variety.com, Elfman’s statements were part of a Rolling Stone story that published in July 2023. That story revealed that Elfman had entered into a previously unreported settlement and nondisclosure agreement with Abadi after she’d accused him of multiple instances of sexual harassment and misconduct that took place from 2015 to 2016.

