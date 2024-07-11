Atlas Genius & Robert DeLong Announce Fall 2024 Co-Headline Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 11th, 2024 - 4:16 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

Australian alternative rock band Atlas Genius and electronic artist, songwriter and multi instrumentalist Robert DeLong has announced a co headline tour that will be kicking off September 8 in Chicago and running throughout the U.S. until October 21, when it concludes at Los Angeles’s Echoplex. Tickets go on sale for the run this Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time by visiting atlasgenius.com.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Keith Jeffrey of Atlas Genius says: “It’s been six years since our last proper tour. We are thrilled and honored to share the stage with Robert DeLong, one of the most innovative and creative artists and performers of the last decade.”

The upcoming tour will mark the band’s first tour in six years and 2024 also marks the 11 year anniversary of the Atlas Genius’s debut album When It Was Now, which features top charting songs including the certified platinum “Trojans” and “If So.”

Atlas Genius & Robert DeLong Tour Dates

9/8 – Chicago, IL – Taste of Chicago

9/10 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter

9/11 – Columbus, OH – A&R

9/13 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

9/15 – Long Island, NY – Mulcahy’s

9/17 – New York, NY – Racket

9/18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

9/22 – Boston, MA – Middle East – Downstairs

9/24 – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

9/26 – Norfolk, VA – The Annex

9/27 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

9/29 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at the Masquerade

10/1 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

10/3 – Austin, TX – The Ballroom at Spiderhouse

10/4 – Houston, TX – The Heights

10/5 – Dallas, TX – Kessler

10/7 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre

10/9 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

10/10 – Denver, CO – Marquis

10/12 – Bellingham, WA – Bellingham Exit (Wild Buffalo)

10/14 – Portland, OR – Mission Theatre

10/16 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

10/17 – Santa Cruz, CA – Atrium

10/19 – Costa Mesa, CA – Constellation Room

10/20 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

