Atlas Genius Announce New Album End Of The Tunnel For August 2024 Release, Share New Singles “On A Wave” & “Don’t Let Love Be A Stranger”

Atlas Genuis’ new album End Of The Tunnel will be released on Aug 23, 2024. Their lead single “On A Wave” is also out now along with “Don’t Let Love Be A Stranger”. The band announced their first live US show in five years. Live 105 Soundcheck Nite at Rickshaw Stop on May 2 in San Francisco, California presented by Pop Scene and Beachlife Festival on May 5 at Redondo Beach, California.

“Album ingredients: Lost love, guilt, passion, a dash of social commentary, existential crises, reckless abandon, and honest self-criticism. May contain traces of lust,” the band said in a press release. They said their single “On A Wave” which was released earlier this year is “all about vibing with life’s ups and downs, embracing the mess and just enjoying the ride– total chaos and all.”

The band is also celebrating the 11 year anniversary of their debut album When It Was Now with a special vinyl reissue and atmos mix of the platinum single “Trojans”.

Atlas Genius is an Australian alternative-rock band formed in 2009 in Adelaide, Australia. The main members of the band are the Jefferey brothers – Keith on lead vocals and lead guitar, Michael on drums and Darren Sell on keyboard.

Over their career, Atlas Genius has traveled the world supporting Weezer, Blink 182, Incubus, Silversun Pickups, The Neighborhood, Passion Pit, Imagine Dragons, The Kooks, and more. Atlas have performed at some of the most iconic and prestigious festivals including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Outside Lands, Bottlerock, Shaky Knees, and Life is Beautiful and has been featured on Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, Conan O’Brien, David Letterman and Jay Leno.

Full track list of End Of The Tunnel:

Falling So Hard

Nobody Loves Like You

Elegant Strangers

Romans

Don’t Let Love Be A Stranger

Can’t Be Alone Tonight

On A Wave

When The Night Is Over

Animals

Do Me This Way

63 Days