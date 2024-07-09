Eyehategod Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Exhorder

Home News Cait Stoddard July 9th, 2024 - 2:24 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, Eyehategod has announced the summer Turn Troubled Tables U.S. Tour. Everything kicks off on August 13 in Memphis, Tennessee and runs through the end of the month with a final show on September 1 in Chicago. Thrash metal band Exhorder and Nashville garage rockers Hans Condor will provide support on each date.

Tickets for select dates are available through Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold out dates through StubHub, where each purchase is 100 percent guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Eyehategod has remained on the road since releasing their titled album, A History of Nomadic Behavior, in 2021. The band has yet to begin recording a new record as they continues to concentrate on touring.

8/13 – Memphis, TN – Growlers *

8/14 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag *

8/15 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle *

8/16 – Dayton, Ohio – Cosmo Joes *

8/17 – Mansfield, OH – Show Trails *

8/18 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary *

8/19 – New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground *

8/21 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz *

8/22 – Waterbury, CT – Elite 23 *

8/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Monarch *

8/24 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar *

8/25 – Albany, NY- Empire *

8/26 – Portland, ME – Genos Rock Club *

8/27 – Boston, MA – Middle East *

8/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s #

8/29 – Rochester, NY – Bug Jar *

8/30 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme *

8/31 – Madison, WI – The Crucible #

9/1 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s *

10/22 – Dallas, TX – Trees $

10/23 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live $

10/24 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live $

10/25 – Ft. Walton Beach, Fl – Dwntn Music Hall $

10/26 – Ft. Myers, FL – The Ranch $

10/28-11/1 – Headbangers Boat Cruise

11/2 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room $

11/3 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits $

11/4 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen $

11/5 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown $

11/6 – San Antonio, TX – Rock Box $

* = w/ Exhorder and Hans Condor

# = w/ Exhorder

$ = w/ Soulfly, Mutilation Barbecue, and Skinflint

