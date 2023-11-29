Duran Duran Share Dark New Video For “Black Moonlight”

Home News Skyy Rincon November 29th, 2023 - 9:00 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

English pop rock band Duran Duran has returned with the release of the accompanying music video for their single “Black Moonlight.” The video was directed by none other than esteemed filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund who previously worked with the likes of Madonna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and more.

Akerlund spoke on the inspiration behind the video, commenting, “From the moment I heard ‘Black Moonlight’ and saw the album artwork I knew exactly what we needed to do. We all shared an interest in the occult and gothic aesthetics, so we dove into the dark side, together. “

Speaking on the experience of shooting the video, Nick Rhodes offered, “Shooting ‘Black Moonlight’ was the most fun we have all had on a video set in many years. I have always felt the best music videos are all about the ideas – having a séance in a haunted house was a perfect fit for this song. The director, Jonas Åkerlund, truly understands style, attitude and atmosphere. He seized the moment and created an extraordinarily unique short film with us for the song ‘Black Moonlight.'”

The single is taken from Duran Duran’s recent album Danse Macabre which was released back in October. The band released an animated music video for the title track back in September. They also shared a cover of Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” featuring Victoria de Angelis of Maneskin. The tracklist featured covers including Billie Eilish’s “Bury A Friend,” The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black,” Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Spellbound,” Cerrone’s “Supernature” and The Specials’ “Ghost Town.”

