75 Year Old Journey Fan Allegedly Scammed Out Of $122,000 By Online Steve Perry Imposter

Sarah Faller July 8th, 2024 - 3:50 PM

A 75 year old woman was allegedly scammed out of $122,000 online over several months by a person impersonating Steve Perry, the former frontman and songwriter for the American rock band Journey (via Loudwire).

The debacle began in January when the woman responded on Facebook to a message from the person allegedly impersonating Steve Perry. Over the next few months the woman allegedly sent $72,000 in wire transfers from her bank. The beneficiaries of these transfers were allegedly people the impersonator designated for her. According to the police they were allegedly multiple different people in different states. She also allegedly sent $50,000 dollars in gift cards.

The woman became suspicious of her associate when her facebook companion allegedly asked for photos of her driver’s license and passport. She has been talking to the police, who are currently investigating the alleged scam. The police have also advised her to report this incident to her bank as well as the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Other than the alleged scandal, Journey has also been in the spotlight recently because of the public feud between two of their band members Neal Schon and Johnathan Cain.