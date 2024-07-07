MGMT Send Cease & Desist Letter To UK Conservative Party Over Use Of “Little Dark Age” In Campaign Video

Home News Kayleigh Lycans July 7th, 2024 - 7:46 PM

According to NME, the indie band MGMT, has sent a Cease & Desist letter to the UK Conservative Party after they used their song “Little Dark Age” in a campaign video. The song was used by Rishi Sunak, in preparation for the election held on July 4th, 2024. The video follows footage of the UK’s armed forces while “Little Dark Age” plays over top.

As threats rise we will always back our Armed Forces. Strengthening them to defend our nation and our values 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/il2C4YG1Su — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 29, 2024

The indie duo responded saying, “How many times do we have to remind you jokers that this song is NOT fair game for your utter garbage? Let’s all laugh at this dingus. Clock’s ticking, mate. Happy Independence Day”.

This is the second time MGMT has issued a cease and desist because a political party used their music. In 2009, MGMT demanded compensation when French Union for a Popular Movement used their song “Kids” for a campaign. In the end, MGMT received €2,500 for legal fees and €30,000 for alleged copyright infringement.

Despite this, MGMT have recently shared their newest album Loss of Life, including recent production and single “People in The Streets” proving the politically charged duo is still moving forward.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin