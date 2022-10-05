Lords of Acid Announce New Singer Gigi Ricci for Next Album

Home News Karan Singh October 5th, 2022 - 11:28 AM

Belgian-American electronic dance outfit Lords of Acid are best known for their sexually charged material, from lyrics to shows to album artwork, and their rotating lineup of musicians who have been energizing their in-your-face antics since the late 80s. With seven full-length studio albums to their credit, the group is ready to usher in a new era as they welcome singer Gigi Ricci into the family to take on the role of lead vocalist.

They announced her arrival on twitter with the caption, “All Hail the new Acid Queen.” The post includes a photograph of her that shows why she was chosen to be the face of the operation — not only is she a kick-ass singer but also a standout model.

All Hail the new Acid Queen, Her Majesty Gigi Ricci. May she reign with the blessings of her Children of Acid. 👑 #praisethelords pic.twitter.com/FMkkYTAX9H — Lords Of Acid (@RealLordsOfAcid) October 5, 2022

Earlier this year, the band released their most recent record, Beyond Booze. Their next album will feature Ricci’s vocal debut and we’re here for it!