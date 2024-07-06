JB Dunckel Of Air Shares New Single “Corps Échangés”

Home News Cristian Garcia July 6th, 2024 - 1:15 PM

JB Dunckel, co-founder of the French band Air, has shared the lead single to his recently announced first ballet score, Möbius Morphosis; The lead single “Corps Échangés” is part the ambitious project of Dunckel, as it combines electronics and percussion to form a cohesion of poise and audaciousness. “Corps Échangés” is a perfect representation of the project’s vision: Upon on first listen, the track’s powerful electronics, percussion, and choir imitates the vigor of dance, movement, acrobatics, and fluidity of the performer’s footwork.

In interview from Stereogum, Dunckel explains more about the nature of this project:

“This music is first and foremost at the service of a choreography whose boldness, acrobatic grace and energy won me over straight away. The Choir of Maitrise de Radio France amplified the scope of the work above my expectations. From the moment I started composing, I brought my personal formula of percussion, pure voices and powerful electronics to the process. . . The vocal harmonies are characterized by a certain exalted dramatic tension, sometimes desperate, sometimes glorious.”

As the score to the ballet is commissioned for this year’s Cultural Olympiad, “Corps Échangés” is certain to make an impression going forward as one waits for the full unveiling of Möbius Morphosis as it releases on July 19th via Warner Classics.

Tracklist:

“Corps Échangés” “Ballade des Géants” “Gravité Reconstruite” “Combats et Périls” “Cœur Volant” “Clair-Obscur” “Dieu Léger” “Poids Céleste”

Listen to “Corps Échangés” below.