JB Dunckel Of Air Announces New Album Carbon For June 2022 Release, Shares Lead Single “Corporate Sunset”

JB Dunckel of Air has announced his third solo album, Carbon, out on June 24. Along with the album release, he has also released its lead single called “Corporate Sunset.” The five-minute jam is a groovy one and features harmonized vocals and progresses into a magical experience with its production. Check it out below.

Dunckel explains the song, considering that “big corporations are changing the world and what they propose could be paradise.” That song is optimistic but big tech companies are more likely to bring us hell. They’re more powerful now than any country – they’re the new kings.”

The title Carbon references this crucial elemental relationship. “When you burn it, it doesn’t go away,” he says. “It’s full of strength – diamonds are crystallized carbon. Carbon is the thing that makes you solid. It’s the most important thing in our bodies and in our lives, but we’re hardly aware of it.” He continues to explain the record, saying “It’s all about creating waves that bring me happiness – or that reveal how I feel. It has to drag me into a dream or a sort of internal pleasure.” He wants it to make listeners feel “ready to travel in space,” he says. “Music brings energy and I want them to feel this energy.” It will be released on all streaming platforms and will also have a Dolby Atmos version of it via Apple Music. Fas will be able to pre-order the album on May 12.

Carbon Tracklist

1. Spark

2. Corporate Sunset

3. Space

4. Shogun

5. Zombie Park

6. Dare

7. Sex UFO

8. Cristal Mind

9. Naturalis Principia Musica