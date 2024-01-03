T.I. & Tiny Sued For Alleged 2005 Sexual Assault

Home News Roy Lott January 3rd, 2024 - 6:06 PM

Rapper T.I. And his wife Tiny Harris are facing a new civil lawsuit that claims they drugged and sexually assaulted a woman they met in Los Angeles nightclub in 2005.

The complaint was filed on Tuesday (January 2) in a Los Angeles court.Lawyers of the woman, who remains anonymous, says T.I. (Clifford Harris) and Tiny (Tameka Harris) gave her a spiked drink after she had met them in a VIP section of a club. They then allegedly brought her back to her hotel room where they “forced her to get naked” and assaulted her.

Billboard attained documents from the lawsuit, where it states the “plaintiff did not consent to any of the sexual assault or misconduct and did not have the capacity to consent after being drugged by defendants.”

Both the rapper and Xscape member issued a statement to Billboard denying the allegations. They “empethetically and categorically” denied a the allegations and would retaliate against the lawsuit the plaintiff had reportedly threatened to file for years. “Our position is clear…We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down and we look forward to our day in court.” A court date has not been set yet.

This is the latest sexual assault lawsuit against men in the music industry, with the most recent being Sean “Diddy” Combs and the multiple assault claims from different women, including his former girlfriend Cassie.