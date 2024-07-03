Pink Cancels Switzerland Show Due To Health Concerns

Home News Heather Mundinger July 3rd, 2024 - 4:16 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

As reported by Billboard, Pop megastar Pink has canceled her upcoming concert in Bern, Switzerland due to health concerns. The “What About Us” singer announced the news on Instagram Tuesday, July 2, expressing deep regret over the disappointing advice from her doctor.

“I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday,” Pink wrote. “I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow. I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel. Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon.”

The highly anticipated concert was scheduled to take place on July 3 at Stadion Wankdorf in the Swiss capital as part of her ongoing Summer Carnival tour, which promotes her 2023 album Trustfall.

Pink is currently midway through her Summer Carnival tour, having performed over 70 shows across Europe and North America, with more than 30 additional dates scheduled through the end of 2024. Opening acts for the tour include Gayle, KidCutUp, and The Script in Europe, with Sheryl Crow joining The Script and KidCutUp for the North American leg.

This isn’t the first time Pink has had to adjust her tour schedule over personal concerns. Last year, she postponed a concert in Arlington, Texas, due to a sinus infection and rescheduled two shows in Tacoma, Washington, citing “family medical issues.” The new dates for those performances have been set for September and November, respectively. The cancellation also comes off the heels of trademark drama between the singer and fellow artist Pharrell Williams.

Despite the disappointment, fans remain supportive of Pink’s decision to prioritize her health. “Your health comes first,” one fan commented on her Instagram post. “We’ll be here when you’re ready.”