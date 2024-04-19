Pink Files Lawsuit Against Pharrell Williams Over P.Inc Trademark

Home News James Reed April 19th, 2024 - 10:31 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Pop sensation P!nk and Pharrell Williams are involved in a legal dispute over the trademark of the term “P.Inc.” Lawyers for P!NK are seeking to block Williams from attempting to trademark “P.Inc,” saying that it’s “likely to cause confusion, mistake and/or deception” among consumers, according to Billboard.

In his trademark application, Williams stated that he intended to use “P.Inc” for “promotional marketing services in the field of music.” Aside from P!nk, Victoria’s Secret is also filing a lawsuit against Williams’ attempted trademark, saying it was “highly similar” to the fashion brand’s own PINK line.

In addition, Williams is also in a legal battle with his close producing partner, Chad Hugo, after allegedly attempting to trademark the name of their collaborative musical project “The Neptunes” allegedly without Hugo’s involvement, knowledge or consent. Williams contends that application was to “make sure a third party doesn’t get a hold of the trademark,” but Hugo’s lawyers issue that it’s “a land grab in a long simmering dispute.”

Beginning in June, P!NK will kick off her “Summer Carnival Tour” with special guests Sheryl Crow. She’ll follow that up with a fall tour with The Script.

