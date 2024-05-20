Los Campesinos Announce New Album All Hell For July 2024 Release, Share New Single “Feast Of Tongues”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 20th, 2024 - 7:29 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Los Campesinos has announced that their album, All Hell, will be released on July 19 through Heart Swells.. The album us the follow up to 2017’s Sick Scenes and in light of the upcoming All Hell, Los Campesino has shared their new single “Feast of Tongues.” As a whole, the band‘s latest ditty is filled with enchanting instrumentation and a harmonic vocal performance.

The septet’s Tom Bromley produced the record, and a few extra musicians contributed: Holly Carpenter on violin, Eileen McDonald Sparks on cello and Jon Natchez on saxophone.

All Hell Track List

1. The Coin-Op Guillotine

2. Holy Smoke (2005)

3. A Psychic Wound

4. I. Spit; or, a Bite Mark in the Shape of the Sunflower State

5. Long Throes

6. Feast of Tongues

7. The Order of the Seasons

8. II. Music for Aerial Toll House

9. To Hell in a Handjob

10. Clown Blood/Orpheus’ Bobbing Head

11. KMS

12. III. Surfing a Contrail

13. Moonstruck

14. 0898 Heartache

15. Adult Acne Stigmata