Spotify Removes Russian Musicians From Platform Over Support Of Ukraine War

July 1st, 2024

According to stereogum.com, Back in March of 2022 Spotify announced that they will be fully suspending their service in Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. And now, the streaming music service is cracking down the songs and profiles of pro war Russian artists and removing their music entirely from the platform. The Moscow Times has reported that the Russian artists affected by Spotify’s latest moves include the band Lyube, singers Grigory Leps, Oleg Gazmanov, Polina Gagarina, Shaman, and others.

In the following statement, Spotify further clarifies on why they chose to remove Russian artists from their platform: “Platform Rules clearly state that we take action when we identify content which explicitly violates our content policies or local laws. Upon review, these artists met the threshold for removal.”

Although Spotify did not exactly mention which content violated their policies, a few of the affected artists have been under EU sanctions since the Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Gagarina and Shaman, however, appeared on Brussels’s most recent sanctions package last week. The listing allegedly says Shaman “repeatedly participated in Kremlin-organized concerts, including the Kremlin’s anniversary event for that war, and given concerts in the illegally occupied regions of Ukraine.”

While Gagarina allegedly “generated significant revenue” from state sponsored events celebrating annexation of Ukranian regions under Moscow’s partial control. Sanctioned individuals are subject to restrictive measures such as asset freezes and travel bans.

Back in 2018 Spotify similarly announced a hate content and hateful conduct policy, which resulted in the removal of R. Kelly and XXXTentacion’s music from Spotify curated playlists and other editorial promotions. But Spotify took back that policy a few weeks later after critics mentioned how it disproportionately affected artists of color.