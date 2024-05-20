Music Publishers Accuse Spotify Of Allegedly Hosting Unlicensed Copyrighted Material In Cease And Desist Letter

Home News Alexis Terrana May 20th, 2024 - 2:15 PM

Spotify is facing serious allegations from music publishers who claim that the streaming giant is hosting unlicensed copyrighted material on its platform. According to a cease and desist letter issued by the publishers, Spotify allegedly has numerous tracks available that lack the proper licensing, raising significant copyright concerns.

The cease and desist letter arrives amid news that Spotify will be paying less in royalties to artists and rights holders, a move that has already sparked controversy within the music industry. The publishers’ accusations add another layer of conflict, highlighting ongoing tensions over how streaming services manage and compensate for the use of copyrighted content.

The letter alleges that Spotify has not adequately ensured that all the content on its platform is properly licensed, potentially infringing on the rights of artists and publishers. This situation underscores the complex and often contentious relationship between streaming services and the music industry, where issues of fair compensation and rights management are frequent points of dispute.

For more information, read the full story on Stereogum.

Stay informed with previous stories on Spotify and other music industry updates here.