Saint Asonia Releases Thought-Provoking New Song “Chasing The Light” With Accompanying Lyric Video

Alternative metal group Saint Asonia featuring former Three Days Grace member Adam Gontier and Staind’s Mike Mushok have released a new single titled “Chasing The Light.”

The lyrics have a depressing tone, with the first bridge of the song ending with “Just a beat in a broken heart / Unhappy ever after.” The chorus talks about questioning one’s motivation and contemplates if time is being wasted.

The lyric video that was shared with the song features the lyrics popping up next to a figure running in a suit and helmet on a road surrounded by water while glass breaks around them. An upside down pyramid is spinning in front of the figure until they reach the end of the road they are running on. The end of the video shows the figure on top of the pyramid with their helmet off. In place of the figure’s head is a beam of light that shoots into the sky.

The band has also decided to put together their Introvert and Extrovert EPs into a single album. The physical version of the album can be bought beginning today and includes bonus acoustic versions of the songs “Above It All” and “Devastate.” The album can also be bought here.

INTROVERT/EXTROVERT TRACK LISTING:

“Above It All”

“Better Late Than Never”

“Chew Me Up”

“So What”

“Left Behind”

“Bite the Bullet”

“Blinding Lights”

“Devastate”

“Break the Mold”

“Over It”

“Wolf”

“Better Now”

“Chasing the Light”

“Above It All” (Acoustic)

“Devastate” (Acoustic)