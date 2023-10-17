Sick Of It All Sues Mobb Deep For Copyright Infringement Over Supreme Collab Dragon Logo

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2023 - 11:42 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to consequence.net, punk band Sick of It All have allegedly filed a lawsuit against alleged hip hop duo Mobb Deep and alleged clothing brand Surpreme for alleged copyright infringement that is allegedly stemming from the alleged use of the band’s alleged dragon logo.

The alleged suit was allegedly filed by Bush Baby Zamagate, Inc., who is the company that allegedly owns Sick of It All’s alleged intellectual property.

The company allegedly claims that Mobb Deep and Supreme allegedly used a logo that was allegedly identical to the alleged dragon emblem, which allegedly has origins dating back to 1987.

The alleged lawsuit states: “Defendants’ adoption and use of their knockoff logo … is not just reckless and inexplicable — it is willful infringement and unfair competition.”

The alleged lawsuit allegedly mentions allegedly in “June 2023, Supreme, a clothing and skateboarding lifestyle brand, as part of a collaboration with Mobb Deep, began using its logo on clothing goods, including t-shirts and hats. The similarities between the two marks, particularly when used on clothing, have confused and are confusing the media and consumers and are causing damage to Plaintiff’s senior mark and brand.”

Supreme, Mobb Deep’s Havoc and the estate of late Mobb Deep member Prodigy were allegedly named as defendants in the alleged lawsuit, which allegedly also states that allegedly this is not the first time Mobb Deep have allegedly improperly appropriated the alleged dragon logo. The alleged logo has allegedly been used by Mobb Deep since 1997.

“Twice, most recently in 2003, Plaintiff previously demanded that Mobb Deep cease use of its infringing logo, and Mobb Deep and its affiliates complied.” said the alleged lawsuit.

Punk band Sick of It All is suing Mobb Deep and Supreme for trademark infringement. SOIA says they’ve used the dragon design since 1987 and never authorized Mobb Deep or Supreme to use it. pic.twitter.com/ArLzdFChHR — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) October 11, 2023

During an 2011 interview for Mishka NYC, Prodigy allegedly revealed how he allegedly discovered the dragon symbol in an alleged tattoo parlor before allegedly implementing it as the logo for Mobb Deep.

“Basically, when I was 14 or 15, there was this tattoo parlor in Elmart off Hemstead turnpike and I had walked in there to get my first tattoo,” the rapper said. “There was this dragon on the wall and I didn’t know what it was, I just thought it looked ill, I was mad young and I had always wanted something on my hand. … I thought’d be cool, it’d look like some tough shit. So I told the dude put that on my hand. When me and Hav started Mobb Deep, we turned it into the lil clique thing. We wanted to turn it into the logo for Mobb Deep, but then we got a cease-and-desist letter in the mail…. That was just some random shit! We didn’t even know, we was just young kids.”

Bush Baby Zamagate, Inc. are allegedly seeking alleged compensatory damages and that Mobb Deep and Supreme should allegedly stop “using the Infringing Mark or any other mark or marks confusingly similar thereto, alone or in combination with other words, names, styles, titles, designs or marks in connection with the provision of any goods and services.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna