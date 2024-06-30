Milky Chance Shares Cheeky New Video For “Naked And Alive”

Home News Skylar Jameson June 30th, 2024 - 11:21 AM

Milky Chance has massed 8 billion streams and nearly 16 million Spotify listeners during their career. Their 2013 hit, “Stolen Dance” is in Spotify’s 1 billion stream club on Spotify, and they have played many major festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza. In 2019 Milky Chance released Mind The Moon, but the band got a new start in 2023, when they made their independent debut with “Living In A Haze,” released on their own Muggelig Records.

The duo of Clemens Rehbein and Phillipp Dausc, known as Milky Chance has released an upbeat catchy new single “Naked And Alive,” along with a brand new comedic music video. Cheesy 70s athletic wear is at the forefront of the visuals for this song, showcasing the band’s sense of humor.

Watch the “Naked And Alive” music video:



Regarding the song, BroadwayWorld reports that the band says, “Naked And Alive’ is an ode to self-love and the celebration of spending time alone with oneself. We want to demonstrate that external validation is not necessary to feel alive. Take your clothes off, turn that music on loud and dance!” “Naked And Alive” can be streamed and is available for purchase.

As far as the future of Milky Chance, they just wrapped up a South American headlining tour and a performance at Bonnaroo. But, there are plenty more tour dates where that came from. More information about Milky Chance show dates can be found on the band’s website.