Diplo Teams Up With Pony & Sharam For New Single “Anthem”

Artists Diplo, Sharam and Pony came in ready to conquer the month of March. On the very first day of the month, that is March 1st, Diplo unveiled his new single, “Anthem”, that features other amazingly talented musicians as well. The single is without a doubt a catchy and enjoyable tune for many fans, and different characteristics play into the success of the single.

According to the press release, Diplo has collaborated with other great artists in the past, so it is no surprise to see him in the creative process with musicians like Pony and Sharam. The combining elements of each individual artist created an exciting, catchy, and dreamy tune. The beat of the song is relatively fast, but the underlying melody and tone also give the song a sense of relaxation where one could even enjoy a nice day dream. The end of the song becomes more upbeat and has recognizable EDM and house music elements, which allows people to be motivated to dance and enjoy their time with loved ones. As the press release describes, Pony’s vocals are featured throughout the song which adds personality to the song because of the artist’s distinguishable singing style.

Throughout the music videos, the viewer can note that the artists are going through the process of attending a rave together. The visuals depict the musicians making phone calls, arriving at a show and using the music and the performance to be a vessel in which they can release their inner excitement and passions. Both the music video and the song itself were far from disappointing and rather enjoyable. More importantly, the collaboration between the talented musicians is what made the magic happen.