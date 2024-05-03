Cage The Elephant Shares Energetic New Single “Metaverse”

Home News James Reed May 3rd, 2024 - 5:04 PM

Photo Credit: Kaylyn Over

Grammy-award winning rock band Cage The Elephant have shared their new single “Metaverse,” off their forthcoming album Neon Pill which is set to release on May 17 via RCA Records. The song follows recent singles from the new record including “Good Time,” “Out Loud” and the title track which scored the band their 11th #1 song on Billboard’s Alternative Chart.

“Metaverse” is a song about striving for perfection but failing to do so. Lyrics like “build me up to cut me down” and “It’s a natural progression / no need for affection” put this song into a relatable perspective. The band evokes their inner turmoil and struggles with lyrics like “every day spent far from my family” and “underneath a dark cloud / the spell you pull me under / try to steal my thunder.”

Neon Pill finds the band, composed of vocalist Matthew Shultz, guitarist Brad Shultz, bassist Daniel Tichenor, drummer Jared Champion, lead guitarist Nick Bockrath and keyboardist/backing vocalist Matthan Minster explore their sonic influences while maintaining their creativity.

Neon Pill was produced by John Hill and was created during sessions at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Electric Lady in New York, Sound Emporium in Nashville, Echo Mountain in North Carolina and at Hill’s own studio in Los Angeles.