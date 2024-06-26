X Announces New Album Smoke & Fiction for August 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Big Black X”

Home News Collin Herron June 26th, 2024 - 9:01 AM

X have announced their final studio album, Smoke & Fiction, arriving August 2nd via Fat Possum Records. The L.A. punk legends also released the video for lead single “Big Black X,” a reflection of the band’s formative years in Hollywood. Exene Cervenka assumes lead vocals for much of the track, with her lyrics recalling memories and vignettes from the early days. Exene’s iconic harmonies with singer/bassist John Doe kick in during the chorus, as Billy Zoom holds down slick rockabilly riffs alongside the steady rhythms of drummer DJ Bonebrake.

On consequence.net, “X is a great band name; also a bad idea sometimes when it gets lost in print or on the marquee,” Exene said in the press announcement for the album. “Gotta have a sense of humor. We all did in the early days. Los Angeles was a carnival of weirdness back then, with left over traces of silent movie stars, long haired hippies, bikers, and brand new self-defined punks doing anything we wanted. When we started touring the country we found like-minded people everywhere, and somehow they all found us. Even if the X was lost on the old marquee.”

Smoke & Fiction Tracklist:

01. Ruby Church

02. Sweet Til The Bitter End

03. The Way It Is

04. Flipside

05. Big Black X

06. Smoke & Fiction

07. Struggle

08. Winding Up the Time

09. Face in the Moon

10. Baby & All