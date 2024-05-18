X Announce Summer 2024 ‘The End Is Near’ U.S Tour Dates

LA punk legends X, have announce plans for a summer/fall tour where they will continue to play new music, they’ve been working on for a future Fat Possum album release along with their classic hits. All original members Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake launch their 2024 tour on June 24th with a hometown celebration show at Hollywood’s The Troubadour (sold out in the first hour). The tour will continue on July 6 in Kansas City though July 28th at the OC Fair with more dates to be announced shortly.
X “The End is Near” Tour
6/24 – West Hollywood, CA – The Troubadour
7/06 – Kansas City, MO – The Uptown
7/07 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
7/09 – St Louis, MO – Del Mar Hall
7/10 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall
7/12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Varsity
7/13 – Chicago, IL – Square Roots Festival
7/14 – Chicago, IL – Fitzgerald
7/16 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic
7/17 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage
7/19 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
7/28 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre
More dates TBA
Tickets are on sale now.