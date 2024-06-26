Portastatic To Play First Show In 10 Years At Merge 35 Festival

Home News Heather Mundinger June 26th, 2024 - 9:21 PM

Photo Credit: Demian Becerra

In an exciting turn of events, Portastatic has been announced as a replacement in the Merge 35 festival lineup for Saturday, July 27. This will mark Portastatic’s first performance in a decade, featuring the lineup from their acclaimed 2005 album Bright Ideas. Fans can look forward to seeing Matt McCaughan on drums and Jim Wilbur on bass, alongside frontman Mac McCaughan – who most recently scored a film for Netflix.

It was due to a visa delay that Irish post-punk band M(h)aol will be unable to perform this year. Festival organizers expressed their regret over the situation but remain hopeful to welcome M(h)aol back to the States at a later date.

With only a handful of tickets remaining, fans are encouraged to secure their spots quickly for this rare and highly anticipated performance. Merge 35 continues to promise an unforgettable weekend of music despite the last-minute changes.