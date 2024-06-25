Brant Bjork Trio Announce New Album Once Upon A Time In The Desert For September 2024 Release, Share Lead Single “Backin’ The Daze”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2024 - 3:06 PM

According to consequence.net, The Brant Bjork Trio, has announced the new album, Once Upon a Time in the Desert, will be arriving on September 20 on the re launched Duna Records imprint. Also Bjork and his band released the single, “Backin’ the Daze,” which is a relentless and groovy song that showcases the musical combo of Bjork (vocals and guitar,) bassist Mario Lallo and drummer Ryan Güt.

As for the music video, it takes a trip back through Bjork’s rocker past with archival photos, while the lyrics are quite open about the youthful lusts and desires of those bygone days. Those themes of nostalgia also tie in to the revival of Bjork’s imprint Duna Records, which has been on hiatus since 2006. Once Upon a Time in the Desert will mark the re launch of the label, which is the future home of Bjork’s musical prolific output.

While talking about the relaunch of the record label, Bjork says: “Things come and go and sometimes they come back again. With that said, It’s an exciting time for me to be officially re-launching Duna Records. Duna was a vision I had in the mid-’90s and it finally became a reality in 2002 until its hiatus in 2006. Duna Records was and will continue to be my personal record label that is a home for all things creative amongst myself and others that are close to me. The timing couldn’t be better for Duna to begin a new life.”

The artist adds: “I’m very lucky to be able to sustain a life as the musician that I am. I certainly wouldn’t be able to do so without all of the musicians, music industry partners and of course the fans that have supported me for 25 years. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my musical journey and show my appreciation than to re-launch Duna Records and release new and old music directly to my fans, the way it was always meant to be. Thank you and stay tuned for more desert rock.”

Once Upon a Time in the Desert Track List