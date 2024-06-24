UMG, Sony & Warner File Copyright Infringement Lawsuits Against Suno & Udio

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2024 - 12:41 PM

According to variety.com, The Recording Industry Association of America has announced they file two alleged copyright infringement cases against the AI music services Suno and Udio. The alleged filing is based on what it allegedly describes as “the mass infringement of copyrighted sound recordings copied and exploited without permission by two multi-million-dollar music generation services.”

The alleged cases are the latest in the music industry’s battle to allegedly prevent the alleged unlicensed use of copyrighted sound recordings to allegedly “train” generative AI models. The alleged case against Suno was allegedly filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

The alleged case against Uncharted Labs was allegedly filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The alleged plaintiffs in the alleged cases are allegedly music companies that allegedly hold rights to alleged sound recordings that were allegedly infringed by Suno and Udio, allegedly including Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Warner Records.

According to the alleged announcement, the alleged cases seek alleged declarations that the two services allegedly infringed plaintiffs’ copyrighted sound recordings, alleged injunctions barring the services from allegedly infringing plaintiffs’s copyrighted sound recordings in the future and alleged damages for the alleged infringements that have allegedly occurred.

While talking about the alleged filings, RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier says: “The music community has embraced AI and we are already partnering and collaborating with responsible developers to build sustainable AI tools centered on human creativity that put artists and songwriters in charge. But we can only succeed if developers are willing to work together with us. Unlicensed services like Suno and Udio that claim it’s ‘fair’ to copy an artist’s life’s work and exploit it for their own profit without consent or pay set back the promise of genuinely innovative AI for us all.”