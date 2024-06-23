mxdwn Music

The Japanese House Shares Upbeat New Single “:)”

June 23rd, 2024 - 2:22 PM

Music artist The Japanese House debuts new single “:)”, which is about falling in love with someone in a long distance relationship. She shares her story about the song to give her audience an insight about love. According to an interview with BBC Radio 6 Music, The Japanese House states that her living situation with her fiance was long distance, “…She lived in Detroit, and I was living in London. But I was essentially just falling in love with her, over the internet. And I wrote this song, I’d had no sleep because I’d been talking to her on the phone all night, and I was, kind of, living on her timezone hours, and I went into the session, and this song kind of poured out of me.” (BBC Radio 6 Music)

Consequence Sound notes that Bain ends off with “I was in some sort of frenzy. Turns out I did buy the plane tickets, now we’re engaged.” (Consequence Sound) Her overall tone with this song expresses the admiration she has for her engagement through the melody in her notes. Following this, The Japanese House has released U.S. Summer Tour Dates which can be found on the Mxdwn website previously listed here.

