Trentemøller Debuts Intricate New Single & Video “Dreamweavers”

Skyy Rincon June 21st, 2024

Back in May, Danish producer and multi-instrumentalist Anders Trentemøller announced that he would be releasing a brand new studio album Dreamweaver which is set to arrive on September 13 via In My Room. The announcement was accompanied by the arrival of lead single “A Different Light” which featured Icelandic vocalist Disa. Now, Trentemøller is sharing the intricate title track and equally dreamy visual.

The video, directed by Jonas Bang, explores the lengths of auditory and visual creative freedoms alike, reflecting on the fleeting nature of relationships as well as general themes of love, connection and intimacy. Speaking on the inspiration behind the video, Bang offered, “We decided to create a handful of tableau scenes which — in an abstract manner — should feel like being touched by old cloudy memories of contradictory feelings like longing/belonging and attachment/detachment. On the set we had a lot of fun shooting through an old picture tube TV connected to a camera, tapes and 16mm film. Jason came up with the great idea of wiping off the lenses with his fingers to enhance the dreamy look. So it’s actually Jason’s greasy fingers causing all the amazing light bleed outs on the performer’s faces and highlights, which is visible in most of the scenes.”

Dreamweaver serves as the follow up to Trentemøller’s 2022 record Memoria which was supported with a North American tour back in Fall of that year. Sonically, the upcoming record takes on a more psychedelic form of dark wave and dream pop than was present in the latter album, making it an exciting new venture for the beloved producer.