Something Corporate Share First New Single & Video In 20 Years “Death Grip”

According to brooklynvegan.com, After finally reuniting last year Something Corporate are about to begin their first tour in 14 years at Brooklyn Steel tonight and now, the band has released their first new song in over 20 years called “Death Grip.” The tune is co billed by both Something Corporate and singer Andrew McMahon’s solo band Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, who brings in a breezy indie pop mode, with McMahon’s well known voice in bittersweet form.

While talking about“Death Grip,” McMahon says: “I was nervous to bring up the idea of collaborating with the Something Corporate guys again on this song, but they were so supportive and excited by the idea of taking what we did together so many years ago and layering it onto this Wilderness process I’ve worked within for the last 10 years. Being back in the studio together, it was like no time had passed and the recording came as easy as the creation of the song had been. There was a lot of laughing, a lot of stories told and memories revisited.”

Something Corporate’s last album was 2003’s North, where they broke up three years later. A brief reunion followed in 2010 and then they went back on hiatus before reuniting again in 2023. McMahon also performed Something Corporate’s “I Woke Up In A Car” and Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle” during Bonnaroo’s Emo SuperJam last week.