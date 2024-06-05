The Jesus Lizard Announces New Album Rack for September 2024 Release, Shares New Video For “Hide & Seek”

Home News Heather Mundinger June 5th, 2024 - 1:46 PM

The Jesus Lizard, one of the most influential bands of the late 20th century, has announced the release of their new album, Rack, set to drop on September 13 via Ipecac Recordings. This marks their first studio album since 1998’s “Blue.”

The band has given fans a taste of the new music with the release of the single “Hide & Seek.” Described by frontman David Yow as “a perky ditty about a witch who can’t behave,” the track delivers the band’s signature intensity and unique flair. Yow adds that the song “has nearly as many hooks as a Mike Tyson fight.” The accompanying music video, available on YouTube, showcases the band’s dynamic recording process with Producer Paul Allen at Nashville’s Audio Eagle Studio – with grainy, lo-fi footage with the song’s lyrics jutting across the frame.



Guitarist Duane Denison hints that while Rack includes nods to their earlier work, it is more of a launching point to a new era rather than a nostalgia trip. “There are definitely some references to the past,” Denison explains, “but it’s more as a point of departure: We don’t stay there.”

The Jesus Lizard initially reunited in 2009 for a series of live performances, including this year’s Hopscotch Festival, and have maintained both their friendship and their musical partnership in the years since. Bassist David Wm. Sims shares that the motivation behind Rack was purely for the joy of creation. “We literally only made the record because we thought it would be fun to make the record,” he says. Drummer Mac McNeilly emphasizes the strong bond between the members: “We are bonded by the music we make, and also by the respect we have for each other.”

Fans eager to get their hands on the new album can pre-order Rack now, with several limited-edition vinyl variants, as well as CD, digital, and cassette formats available.

