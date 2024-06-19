Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley Shares Classic New Single “Wisemen”

Home News Isabella Fischer June 19th, 2024 - 8:41 PM

Four-time Grammy Award-winning reggae artist Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, has released his new single, “Wisemen.” It’s his first solo release this year, and is a beautifully crafted song that features lush string arrangements and a hypnotic reggae rhythm. The track explores the timeless quest for true love. Marley references historical and biblical figures like Solomon, David, and Samson, illustrating how even the mightiest wisemen have fallen victim to the power of love.

Heartstring tugging lines like “My mama always told me love is blind, and I suppose that every fairy tale started once upon a time,” brings a personal touch to the song. Damian’s mother, Cindy Breakspeare, is former Miss World 1976, and his father is the legendary reggae icon Bob Marley.

The lyrics, “True love is hard to find, and even if it doesn’t exist, you cannot fault a man for trying,” encapsulate the bittersweet essence of the song. Marley’s vocal delivery is both soulful and reflective, adding depth to the rich instrumental backdrop.

Throughout his career, Damian Marley has explored similar themes. From his early work on “Searching” to this single “Affairs of the Heart,” Marley’s finds ways to connect with his fans through his music.

“Wisemen” follows the January release of “My Sweet Lord,” a reinterpretation of George Harrison’s classic, which garnered high praise from Olivia Harrison and the George Harrison Estate. Both tracks have been released under the Ghetto Youth International (GYI) record label, co-owned by Damian and his brothers Stephen and Julian.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin