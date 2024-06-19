J. Robbins Shares New Animated Video For “Exquisite Corpse”

Home News Isabella Fischer June 19th, 2024 - 7:58 PM

J. Robbins, the acclaimed musician and producer, has just released a visually stunning animated video for his track “Exquisite Corpse,” from his second solo album, Basilisk, out now via Dischord Records. Brooks Harlan on bass and backing vocals, Darren Zentek on drums and percussion and Gordon Withers on cello and guitar are also featured on the album.

“Exquisite Corpse” stands out not only for its energetic rock vibe, reminiscent of Blink-182, but also for its conceptual depth. The song draws inspiration from the surrealist game of the same name, where participants each come up with a narrative for a song without seeing each other’s contributions. This game is a metaphor for Robbins’ experiences in collaborative writing sessions, where miscommunication can lead to chaotic results. The lyrics also reference Man Ray, an influential figure in the Dadaist movement, highlighting the track’s artistic roots.

The newly released video is directed by Scott Gordon, who’s known for his work on the Salad Days film. “Exquisite Corpse” offers a visual treat with its vintage, handcrafted feel, enhancing the song’s narrative and artistic layers. The animation complements the song’s themes, weaving a visual story that mirrors the collaborative and unpredictable nature of the “Exquisite Corpse” game.

In addition to releasing this video, Robbins has announced upcoming tours with Bob Mould and performances with Sunny Day Real Estate in California.

