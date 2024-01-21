J. Robbins Announces New Album Basilisk For February 2024 Release, Shares New SIngle “Last War”

Home News Jordan Rizo January 21st, 2024 - 12:06 PM



Robbins has just released his new single “Last War,” which will be featured in his upcoming solo album. According to the press release, the album Basilisk will be released on february 2 by Dischord Records and it is Robbins’ second full-length solo album. The rock musician’s new single is a great way to grasp the audience’s attention for his upcoming album due to its great musical aspects and its insightful message.

The single in itself has a very catchy beat to it that inevitably makes you want to sing along. There are many instruments that can be detected such as the guitar and Robbin’s vocals match-up with the beat and tone of the song perfectly. As one continues to listen, it is evident that the lyrics contained in the song are revealing a deeper message that the musician is trying to get across. The press release allows the audience to understand what Robbins’ goal was with releasing this single, and what it means to him personally.

For example, in his words the singer describes, “The song ‘Last War’ is a musical voodoo doll of a situation that honestly scares the shit out of me, over which I have next to no control: the USA in the 2020s, which is so often like the feeling of being a passenger in the moment just before a car wreck, when the driver is on autopilot, but you know it’s too late to swerve”. With that being said, it is evident that Robbins utilizes his music as an outlet to express his own opinions and perspectives while still implementing his creativity and passion for music.

2.15.24 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups w/Minnows

2.16.24 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

2.17.24 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop w/Whatever. and Sunburnsun

2.18.24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Government Center

2.20.24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool w/SAVAK

2.21.24 – Troy, NY @ No Fun

2.22.24 – Medford (Boston), MA @ Deep Cuts

2.23.24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s w/Bitter Branches

2.24.24 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong