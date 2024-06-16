Divine Fits Reunites Onstage At Dan Boeckner’s Brooklyn Show

Home News Skylar Jameson June 16th, 2024 - 2:30 PM

In 2012, Britt Daniel from Spoon, Dan Boeckner from Wolf Parade, and drummer Sam Brown came together to create a new indie rock band called Divine Fits. Divine Fits were an indie supergroup that only released one album, A Thing Called Divine Fits. The band did go on to tour said album in 2013, but after, they disbanded and returned to their other projects.



On July 12, 2024, 12 years after the birth of Divine Fits, Boeckner and Daniel came together for a Divine Fits reunion, during Boeckner’s tour behind his debut solo album. Stereogum reports that after a 10-song set from Boeckner, Brown and Daniel joined Boeckner on stage for an encore and played four Divine Fits songs: “Civilian Stripes,” “Would That Not Be Nice,” “My Love Is Real,” and a cover of the Boys Next Door’s “Shivers.”

Videos and photos showcasing the reunion performance have been posted to social media by concert attendees.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valeria Rosalez (@valeriarosalez)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Horvitz (@essceeohteetee)