Wu Tang Clan’s Once Upon A Time In Shaolin Album To Receive First Public Playback In Australia

In 2015, Wu- Tang Clan released an album entitled Once Upon a Time in Shaolin. The sole copy of this album was purchased by Martin Shkreli in 2015 and later resold at an auction. This album will receive its first public playback at a listening event next month. Australia’s Museum of Old and New Art is hosting a Namedropping exhibition. The display will include a 30-minute excerpt of the album, the physical record, and a housed in a silver box.

According to Pitchfork.com, The museum’s director of curatorial affairs, Jarrod Rawlins, said in a press release, “Every once in a while, an object on this planet possesses mystical properties that transcend its material circumstances. Once Upon a Time in Shaolin is more than just an album, so when I was thinking about status, and what a transcendent namedrop could be, I knew I had to get it into this exhibition.”

The exhibition at Australia’s Museum of Old and New Art runs from June 15-24.

