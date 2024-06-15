Washed Out Shares Solar Eclipse Live Performance Video For “Waking Up”

Home News Cristian Garcia June 15th, 2024 - 3:26 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Ernest Greene – aka Washed Out has released a music video for his new song “Waking Up”. Captured live during the solar eclipse, this Washed Out at his most bold. After months of research and meticulous planning, Greene and director Jonah Haber collaborated to bring this one-take, never-before-seen live performance filmed in the path of the full totality of the solar eclipse on location in Bandera, Texas, on April 8th, 2024.

The track itself is uses Greene’s Washed Out persona penchant for chillwave, synthpop and dream pop. The tune by itself uses the same ethereal texture heard from other Washed Out albums. While enjoyable, it’s the combine with the video the really sets it apart from his other tracks. The videoclip is a breathtaking visual symphony that complements the airy quality of his music. The way the total solar eclipse is captured, with the sky darkening and then gradually clearing, mirrors the progression of the song. With tempo changes, dynamic shifts, and timbre control, its demonstration of not only the talent of the musician, but the unique beauty of nature and its surroundings. The video serves a clear example of how music can elevate an experience and connect to the world at large. With all the risks involved and no guarantee of success, Haber and Greene create a music video unlike any other.

The experience of the performance at the complete totality of the solar eclipse, will certainly generate excitement for his upcoming fifth album Notes From a Quiet Life. Based the releases for his most recent singles, coupled with the immersive experience of his solar eclipse performance, the album is sure to be his most reflective and musically wistful one to date.

Watch the rare performance of Washed Out’s “Waking Up” during the full totality of the solar eclipse below: