Spotlights Start GoFundMe Following Van Robbery On Tour

Home News Skylar Jameson June 15th, 2024 - 12:16 PM

The trio known as Spotlights have started a GoFundMe, following their van being robbed on their tour in the U.K.



As reported by Brooklyn Vegan, the group writes, “Never thought we would have to do this, but unfortunately our van was broken into during our show in Manchester, UK.” The group tells fans that their team members had their laptops, iPads, clothes and other items stolen during the incident. These losses come in addition to Spotlights paying a heavy deductible to the rental company for insurance. Luckily for Spotlights, their equipment was not left in the van. Therefore, the Trio can continue with the rest of their European tour dates as planned. They state “Our first priority is getting clothes and toiletries for the ones who lost them.”



As of June 15, 2024, Spotlights has raised just over $10,000 goal through their GoFundMe campaign. The Alchemy of the Dead artists disabled donations on their fundraiser after they met their goal.



Spotlights’ first headlining UK tour has just wrapped up, but they still have festival shows and concerts with Mr. Bungle in the near future.



Spotlights’ remaining 2024 tour dates:

16/06/24 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-TRA *

17/06/24 – Milano, Italy – Magnolia *

18/06/24 – Munich, Germany – Feierwerk

19/06/24 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt *

20/06/24 – København, Denmark – Copenhell *

21/06/24 – Bourlon, France – Festival Rock in Bourlon

22/06/24 – Haag, Netherlands – PAARD

23/06/24 – Luxembourg-City, Luxembourg – den Atelier *

24/06/24 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Poppodium 013 *

29/06/24 – Clisson, France – Hellfest



* = With Mr. Bungle