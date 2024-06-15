Janet Jackson Fan May Lose Arm After Machete Attack Outside Kia Forum Show

Home News Cristian Garcia June 15th, 2024 - 3:19 PM

Last Saturday, June 8, 2024, at a Janet Jackson concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, 36-year-old fan James O’Neill was attacked by eight men, just as he exiting after the show.

In an interview from ABC7, O’Neill describes the traumatic experience of the post show attack. “I was walking alone on Prairie Avenue trying to catch an Uber home when I notice I was being followed. About eight men began attacking me, one them slashed me with a machete. They robbed me of my wallet and phone and left me bloodied with a gash in my arm. I kind of had tunnel vision, started thinking of friends and family. Yeah, just thinking my life is going to end and it was horrible.”

O’Neill says luckily for him, a few bystanders stepped in to stop the assault. They banged his wound and then O’Neill was able to call a ride to the hospital. He said he needed several surgeries and will need months off work to recover. He may lose his arm as a result of his injuries. “This is the first time where I had that like ‘I think I’m going to die’ moment, said O’Neill.

With no medical insurance, he faces an uphill battle – so his friend created a GoFundMe account to help him while in recovery.

“I don’t really like to ask for money, but she’s a sweetheart went ahead and did this favor for me. I am going to be incurring a lot of medical expenses,” O’Neill said.

Still nor word on the whereabouts of the suspects involved with the attack, ABC& reached out to Inglewood police and the Forum, but no official word from either party has been released yet.