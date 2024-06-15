Arizona Man Charged With Firearms Trafficking After Allegedly Targeting Bad Bunny Concert In Atlanta

Home News Skylar Jameson June 15th, 2024 - 2:15 PM

The 2023 Coachella performer, Bad Bunny, had his concert in Atlanta allegedly targeted by Arizona Man, Mark Adams Prieto. According to Consequence, Prieto planned a mass shooting attack on the event, as an alleged attempt to start a race war before the 2024 presidential election.



Prieto has been indicted federally on charges of firearms trafficking, transfer of a firearm to use in a hate crime and possession of an unregistered firearm by a federal grand jury on Tuesday following an investigation.



Consequence reports that the arrest affidavit acquired through NBC News states that “the FBI began investigating Prieto in October after being flagged by a source whom he attempted to recruit into his plot “advocating for a mass shooting” of African Americans and other minorities.”



It is alleged that the person Prieto tried to recruit to assist with his attack was an undercover FBI agent. It is also alleged that the Bad Bunny concert was targeted because Prieto believed there would be a high number of African Americans in attendance.

The source who reported Prieto stated that Prieto allegedly believes that martial law is going to be implemented after the 2024 election and that a mass shooting should happen before martial law. The source Prieto tried to recruit goes on to share that Prieto was “ready to kill a bunch of people.”



Allegedly, Prieto discussed with the source/alleged undercover agent the types of weapons he wanted to use and suggested they stash weapons for the attack before the concert happening in Atlanta. Consequence shares that the attacker also sold two AR-style rifles to the source/alleged undercover agent to use during the attack.



On May 14th, Prieto was arrested while in possession of seven firearms. He admitted to his plot, as well as selling firearms to be used in the shooting.



The convictions of firearms trafficking and transfer of a firearm for use in a hate crime facing Prieto both carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. The conviction for possession of an unregistered firearm has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fee, or both. According to Deadline, Prieto is currently facing up to 40 years in prison.

