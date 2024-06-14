Tom Morello Teams Up With Måneskin’s Thomas Raggi To Cover “Gossip” & MC5’s “Kick Out The Jams” During London Show

Home News Heather Mundinger June 14th, 2024 - 3:51 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

According to NME, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello treated fans to an intimate solo performance at the Electric Ballroom in Camden Town, London, last night (June 13). The show, a prelude to his upcoming appearance at Download Festival 2024, featured a blend of his classic hits, covers, and collaborations.

Morello’s set was marked by a surprise appearance from Måneskin guitarist Thomas Raggi. The duo performed Måneskin’s 2023 single “Gossip,” on which Morello was originally featured, followed by a powerful rendition of MC5’s “Kick Out The Jams.” Fan-shot footage from the concert captured the high-energy guest appearance to the delight of the crowd.

The guitarist’s setlist included a mix of Rage Against The Machine favorites, a solo version of his track with Bring Me The Horizon, “Let’s Get The Party Started,” and a heartfelt cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “The Ghost Of Tom Joad” – which Morello had previously performed alongside Springsteen himself. The small venue allowed fans to experience Morello’s musical prowess up close and personal.

When announcing the gig in April, Morello hinted at special guest appearances, a promise he certainly fulfilled with Raggi’s guest spot. Reflecting on their collaboration, Morello had previously praised Måneskin, stating, “They are unapologetically loud, unapologetically sexy, and unapologetically ROCKING and deserve to be one of the standard bearers for rock and roll for a younger generation.”

Raggi returned his admiration for Morello, calling the collaboration a dream come true and describing “Gossip” as a personal highlight of his year.

The concert also served as a showcase for Morello’s recent solo work, with his latest studio albums, The Atlas Underground Fire and The Atlas Underground Flood, released in 2021. Måneskin, meanwhile, continues to make waves with their third album, Rush!, which arrived in 2023. The band’s frontman, Damiano David, described the project as deeply honest and critical of society.

As Morello gears up for his performance at Download Festival, fans can look forward to more of his electrifying stage presence – and perhaps more surprise guests.