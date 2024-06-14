The Early November Share Fun New Video For “We Hang On”

Home News Bella Rothman June 14th, 2024 - 8:56 PM

The Early November has just released their highly anticipated self-titled album The Early November. The album includes 10 tracks and a dynamic new video to their song “We Hang On.”

The video features a man in a white suit attempting to rid himself of all of his belongings. He then appears at a fire and is met with a man on stilts and a taro card reader. The entire video is filmed from an above angle so the main characters face remains invisible. He is ultimately given the taro card that reads “death” and the video closes with him digging his own burial.

The song is melodic and dark singing about the pain that comes with mistakes and regret. The song has a grunge energy about it as do several other tracks on the album.

The band sings “I found myself down and deep under water/ I told myself to get up, it get’s harder/ And I know I’m better than this.”

The drummer of The Early November, Jeff Kummer, made a comment about how special the new album is to the band.

“Self-titled is every piece of us and the footprint we are proud to leave behind. If nothing else… it’s brought us closer together than anything you could ever imagine. Thankful is an understatement.” Kummer said.