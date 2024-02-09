R.E.M. Reunite Onstage For First Time In 17 Years During Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy’s Tribute Tour

Home News Brent Bassig February 9th, 2024 - 9:22 PM

R.E.M. original members Mike Mills, Peter Buck, Bill Berry and Michael Stipe stopped by during Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy’s tribute tour in Athens, Georgia Thursday night. This special reunion marked the first time that the original four members of R.E.M. have all been on stage together since they were inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll hall of fame back in 2007. Currently Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy have been on tour and performing some of R.E.M. ‘s greatest hits from their 1983 album.

Though the group didn’t perform together, Michael Stipe did say to the audience “We are so thrilled to be here tonight.” All four members of the group all previously attended an R.E.M. tribute at the 40 Watt Club back in 2022, but Peter Buck and Mike Mills were the only two members to perform together on stage for that show only.

Though the group was inducted in 2007 into the Rock’n’Roll hall of fame, the group is also currently being inducted for the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Last year, R.E.M. celebrated the 25th of their 11th album “UP” which also followed up with a deluxe album as well. Even though fans are waiting for a reunion, Stipe mentioned to Rolling Stone in 2021 that “R.E.M. will never reunite.” Though this brought the hopes down for fans, the group will still make occasional appearances on any special events.

