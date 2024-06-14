Monsters Of Folk Share Previously Unreleased Track “Museum Guard”

Home News Bella Rothman June 14th, 2024 - 7:32 PM

Monsters Of Folk are re-releasing their only album 15 years later. The revamped album will also included never before heard songs such as their single “Museum Guard.”

The album, titled Monsters Of The Folk, was originally released in 2009 via ATO Records. Now, more than a decade later, the band has come together to give their old tracks a new sound as well as surprising’s fans with five unreleased songs from the bands catalog.

The sulky folk song “Museum Guard” has the same moody sound the band had many years ago and is a new taste of their beloved style. The song describes deep emotions of loss and realizations about friendship and life. With over four thousand streams the song seems to be resonating with their audience.

The folk group consist of four members who have all had previous music careers prior to the bands gathering. Jim James, a former member of My Morning Jacket along with M. Ward, Conor Oberst, and Mike Mogis who are all former members of Bright Eyes make up the supergroup.

The re- released album is now available for stream.