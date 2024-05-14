Monsters Of Folk Announce 15th Anniversary Edition Of Self-Titled Album Featuring 5 Previously Unreleased Songs For June 2024 Release, Shares “Disappeared”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 14th, 2024 - 1:22 PM

Monsters of Folk are celebrating the 15 anniversary of their self-titled, which will be arriving on Friday, June 14 through ATO Records on clear vinyl and digital download. In addition, a number of multi colored vinyl options will also be offered exclusively through Barnes & Noble, Vinyl Me Please and Rough Trade. First released in 2009, Monsters of Folk now sees the original 15 song album joined by five additional studio tracks from a previously unreleased 2012 session featuring “Fifth Monster” Will Johnson, including the high energy heartland rock anthem, “Disappeared,” premiering today alongside an official visualizer.

While talking about the band‘s latest ditty, Will Johnson says: “That session was very much kept in the moment. I remember looking over at Jim playing drums on ‘Disappeared,’ joyfully bashing away, and it harbored that same exuberance of starting your first band: that moment in the garage where things take flight, and the energy and happiness just lead you onward.”

Twenty years ago, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, M. Ward, Bright Eyes’s Conor Oberst and Mike Mogis came together for a revue-style tour that found the four musicians quickly developing a rarefied camaraderie. Taking their moniker from a tongue-in-cheek nickname bestowed by the tour’s road crew, the so-called Monsters of Folk reconvened a half-decade later and set to work on a self-titled debut album that alchemized their distinct sensibilities into 15 idiosyncratic yet strangely timeless songs, redefining the context of the supergroup while fully devoting themselves to the singular magic of creating without constraint.

Monster Of Folk Tracklist

1. Dear God (Sincerely M.O.F.)

2. Say Please

3. Whole Lotta Losin’

4. Temazcal

5. The Right Place

6. Baby Boomer

7. Man Named Truth

8. Goodway

9. Ahead Of The Curve

10. Slow Down Jo

11. Losin Yo Head

12. Magic Marker

13. Map Of The World

14. The Sandman, The Brakeman And Me

15. His Master’s Voice

16. Dear to the Assassin *

17. Sweet Silence *

18. The Living Thing *

19. Museum Guard *

20. Disappeared *