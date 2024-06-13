Dr. Dog Share Tender New Single & Video “Love Struck” Featuring M. Ward

Home News Cait Stoddard June 13th, 2024 - 2:38 PM

Dr. Dog has shared their new single, “Love Struck,” which is a tender, shuffling ballad that features backing vocals by M. Ward. The song has an unhurried feel indicative of the band’s reworked creative process. While talking about the Dr. Dog’s latest ditty, guitarist and singer Scott McMicken says: “’Love struck’ was written very quickly because I’m in love.”

The musician add: “One thing I wanted us to explore with this record was the idea of leaving more space in the music. As a rock band we’ve tended to focus on constantly ramping up the tension, but it felt good to bring a more fluid feel to a song like ‘Love Struck.’”

The track is off the band’s forthcoming self-titled new album, which is their first in six years and the song follows the additional singles “Tell Your Friends,” “Talk Is Cheap,” and “Still Can’t Believe,” which caught the attention of Brooklyn Vegan, Paste, Exclaim!, Relix, and many more. Dr. Dog will be released on July 19.

For more than two decades, Dr. Dog have maintained a shared devotion to the unruly alchemy of making music. When it came time to create their 11 studio album, band adopted an entirely new way of working together, embracing a multilayered process designed to foster an even deeper synergy among all five members .

