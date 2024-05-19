Dr. Dog Shares Nostalgic New Single “Tell Your Friends”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans May 19th, 2024 - 7:15 PM

Photo Credit:Kalyn Oyer

Dr. Dog has just released the new single, “Tell Your Friends” to be included as the sixth track on their upcoming self-titled LP set to release in July 2024.

The melancholy and bouncy acoustics of “Tell Your Friends,” make it a morning coffee bop to start the day with a deep breath. This tune shows a shift from the surf-rock and soul origins of Dr. Dog and highlights a new sound of psychedelic rock and symphonic pop. It provides contemplations on fleeting time as well as social expectations. Even though the poetry of the song may be heavy-hitting; the whisper-like delivery of the lyrics mixed with the symphony of acoustics, fills the listener with tranquility.

“Tell Your Friends” is instinctively more dreamlike than Dr. Dog’s usual raw sound. Especially in comparison to the fourth track included in their upcoming album, “Talk is Cheap,” which was released as a single last month.

In conversation about the self-titled LP, Scott McMickin (lead) said, “For this record there was an emphasis on creating something very soulful and live-feeling, which meant starting with all of us looking each other in the eye and connecting to the music.” For which is strongly representative of these already released tracks, one can only hope what that could mean for a full LP. The creative force that is Dr. Dog is impossible to ignore.