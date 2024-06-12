Sofi Tukker Shares Star-Studded New Video For “Spiral” Featuring Heidi Klum

Sofi Tukker, the genre-defying duo consisting of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, has released a new video for their latest single, “Spiral,” featuring supermodel Heidi Klum. The song is on their upcoming album, BREAD— and it’s not the kind you use for your sandwich! It stands for “Be Really Energetic and Dance.”
According to a recent press release, BREAD is an uplifting invitation to let go of fears and embrace life with optimism—providing support and encouragement to others. This ethos extends beyond their music and fashion line, WET TENNIS, shaping their dedicated activism. Through collaborations with organizations like the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Natural Resources Defense Council, The Nature Conservancy, March for Our Lives, and the Red Cross, Sofi Tukker demonstrates a commitment to supporting and empowering others through positive social change.
With over a billion streams, “Spiral” invites listeners into a world of pulsating beats and deep lyrics. It explores the emotional turmoil of realizing the inevitability of a breakup (“But we’re going down, down, down / Down in a spiral”).
In the accompanying video, Sophie Hawley-Weld and Heidi Klum lead a spirited girls’ night in, setting the stage for an unexpected twist. Tucker Halpern, who plays the role of the pizza delivery man, is invited into the house and transforms into a DJ, igniting an impromptu dance party. Sophie and Heidi, joined by Tucker, dive into choreographed dance moves, amplifying the infectious energy of the song.
Heidi Klum, reflecting on her experience, said, “As a huge music fan, I have loved Sofi Tukker’s infectious energy and sound for quite some time. When they invited me to be part of the ‘Spiral’ music video, I didn’t hesitate for a second as I knew that we would have so much fun and probably be dancing all day.”
Sophie added, “Heidi is one of the most contagiously fun people I’ve ever met. She is a vibe elevator and she’s so good at being excellent at what she does while not taking life too seriously. She made me shine brighter just by being in her presence.”
The album is set to release on August 23rd.
SOFI TUKKER 2024 TOUR DATES
15/06/2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Dayclub (DJ Residency)
20/06/2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hakkasan (DJ Residency)
21/06/2024 – Montauk, NY @ The Surf Lodge (DJ set)
22/06/2024 – Westhampton Beach, NY @ Palm Tree Festival (DJ set)
30/06/2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ TAO Beach (DJ Residency)
04/07/2024 – 07/07/2024 – Constanta, Romania @ Neversea
06/07/2024 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
08/07/2024 – Ibiza, Spain @ Ushuaïa Ibiza
11/07/2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
13/07/2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive
17/07/2024 – Bern, Switzerland @ Gurtenfestival
18/07/2024 – Athens, Greece @ Release Athens Music Festival
20/07/2024 – Ostrava, Czech Republic @ Colours of Ostrava
21/07/2024 – Mykonos, Greece @ Cavo Paradiso (DJ set)
27/07/2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hakkasan (DJ residency)
02/08/2024 – Vancouver, Canada @ Euphoria Pride at the Plaza (DJ set)
03/08/2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub (DJ Residency)
04/08/2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ HARD Summer (DJ Set)
06/08/2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ Omnia (DJ Residency)
11/08/2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ TAO Beach (DJ Residency)
17/08/2024 – Nashville, TN @ Deep Tropics Festival (DJ set)
01/09/2024 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
04/09/2024 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
06/09/2024 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
07/09/2024 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
10/09/2024 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena
18/09/2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
20/09/2024 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
21/09/2024 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
24/09/2024 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
26/09/2024 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
30/09/2024 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora
02/10/2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
03/10/2024 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
04/10/2024 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
05/10/2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
08/10/2024 – Montreal, Canada – MTELUS
09/10/2024 – Montreal, Canada – MTELUS
11/10/2024 – Toronto, Canada – HISTORY
12/10/2024 – Toronto, Canada – HISTORY
18/10/2024 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
19/10/2024 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
22/10/2024 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
24/10/2024 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
25/10/2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex
29/10/2024 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
30/10/2024 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
02/11/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – The Torch at L.A. Coliseum
03/11/2024 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
07/11/2024 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
08/11/2024 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
21/11/2024 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
23/11/2024 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
26/11/2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
29/11/2024 – Milan, Italy – Forum
03/12/2024 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
06/12/2024 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena
07/12/2024 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
11/12/2024 – London, UK – The O2
13/12/2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena