Sofi Tukker Shares Star-Studded New Video For “Spiral” Featuring Heidi Klum

Isabella Fischer June 12th, 2024 - 9:12 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Sofi Tukker, the genre-defying duo consisting of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, has released a new video for their latest single, “Spiral,” featuring supermodel Heidi Klum. The song is on their upcoming album, BREAD— and it’s not the kind you use for your sandwich! It stands for “Be Really Energetic and Dance.”

According to a recent press release, BREAD is an uplifting invitation to let go of fears and embrace life with optimism—providing support and encouragement to others. This ethos extends beyond their music and fashion line, WET TENNIS, shaping their dedicated activism. Through collaborations with organizations like the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Natural Resources Defense Council, The Nature Conservancy, March for Our Lives, and the Red Cross, Sofi Tukker demonstrates a commitment to supporting and empowering others through positive social change.

With over a billion streams, “Spiral” invites listeners into a world of pulsating beats and deep lyrics. It explores the emotional turmoil of realizing the inevitability of a breakup (“But we’re going down, down, down / Down in a spiral”).

In the accompanying video, Sophie Hawley-Weld and Heidi Klum lead a spirited girls’ night in, setting the stage for an unexpected twist. Tucker Halpern, who plays the role of the pizza delivery man, is invited into the house and transforms into a DJ, igniting an impromptu dance party. Sophie and Heidi, joined by Tucker, dive into choreographed dance moves, amplifying the infectious energy of the song.

Heidi Klum, reflecting on her experience, said, “As a huge music fan, I have loved Sofi Tukker’s infectious energy and sound for quite some time. When they invited me to be part of the ‘Spiral’ music video, I didn’t hesitate for a second as I knew that we would have so much fun and probably be dancing all day.”

Sophie added, “Heidi is one of the most contagiously fun people I’ve ever met. She is a vibe elevator and she’s so good at being excellent at what she does while not taking life too seriously. She made me shine brighter just by being in her presence.”

The album is set to release on August 23rd.

SOFI TUKKER 2024 TOUR DATES

