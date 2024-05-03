Sofi Tukker Announce New Album Bread For August 2024 Release, Share New Single & Video “Throw Some Ass’

Home News Bella Rothman May 3rd, 2024 - 6:45 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Sofi Tukker, an EDM Florida based duo, has just announced they will be releasing their new album BREAD this coming summer and are giving fans a sneak peek with their new song “Throw Some Ass”. The album will come out August 23rd and is too be followed by their biggest tour yet.

Sophie Hawley- Wedd and Tucker Halpern have titled the album BREAD which stands for “Be Really Energetic and Dance”. This acronym falls perfectly in line with what the latest single of Tukker’s which explores liberating oneself from the mind through movement.

Sophie comments on the upcoming album saying “All around the world, people break bread together to connect and come to common understandings. That’s exactly what we hope this album does for people. It’s an invitation to put down our differences and get back in touch with what is fundamental…”

The single explores Sophie’s personal struggle with an intense back injury and the liberation from the pain after struggling to find a cure. She describes the power of movement and allowing your thoughts to be free throughout the lyrics.

The duo sings “Free your mind when you throw it back/It feels so good to/

Throw some ass free the mind/ It feels so good to”

The duo will begin their tour September 18th in Austin, TX and finish out in Dublin, Ireland in early December. Their third studio album has fans excited about new house music that encourages self-empowerment and improvement.