Mac Sabbath Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Mac Sabbath announces their Fall 2023 tour date for the tour “More Than Meats the Eye.” This tour will feature support from The Adolescents, Cybertronic Spree and Playboy Manbaby. Consequence.net states, “Mac Sabbath, the band that puts a fast-food spin on Black Sabbath songs,” and with that how could you not be excited for the upcoming tour? Mac Sabbath frontman Ronald Osbourne asks “Are you ready for an army of playboys, manbabies and a regime of giant robots that would make Optimums Primerib shake in his vacuum boots?!?,”
With dates starting on August 25, 2023, in Chicago Illinois, and ending nearly three months later on the 19th of September in LA, California, the band will make its way all across the United States. Tickets for select dates of this surprising tour went on sale yesterday, August 4th, and can be found on TicketMaster and StubHub.
The September 1st and 2nd dates in Palmdale, CA at Transplants Brewing Company and in Garden Grove, CA at Garden AMP are the only two that will feature The Adolescents. Then from the 23rd to the 27th, they will perform without support on the Coheed and Cambria Cruise which is leaving from Miami. Then when they get back on October 28 in Charlotte, NC at Mad Monster Party Mac Sabbath will only be supported by Cybertronic Spree. Finally, however, for the rest of the dates, they will be performing with the support of both Cybertronic Spree and Playboy ManBaby. This will surely be a tour to remember filled with laughs and fun surprises! See tour dates and locations below.
Mac Sabbath 2023 Tour Dates:
08/25 – Chicago, IL – The Nursery (Cultivate Chicago)
09/01 – Palmdale, CA – Transplants Brewing Company
09/02 – Garden Grove, CA – Garden AMP
09/27 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall
09/28 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
10/01 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre
10/02 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple
10/05 – Greeley, CO – Moxi Theatre
10/06 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theatre
10/07 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre
10/10 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
10/11 – Wichita, KS – TempleLive
10/13 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
10/14 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada
10/15 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
10/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
10/18 – Peoria, IL – Revival Music Hall
10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre
10/23-27 – Coheed and Cambria Cruise (leaving from Miami)
10/28 – Charlotte, NC – Mad Monster Party
10/30 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
10/31 – Worcester, MA – Palladium
11/02 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl
11/03 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
11/04 – Pittsburgh, PA – Jergels
11/05 – Cleveland, OH – Temple Live
11/07 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In
11/09 – New Orleans, LA – Zony Mash
11/11 – Austin, TX – Come & Take It
11/12 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
11/14 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre
11/16 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Vermont Hollywood