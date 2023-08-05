Mac Sabbath Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 5th, 2023 - 4:03 PM

Mac Sabbath announces their Fall 2023 tour date for the tour “More Than Meats the Eye.” This tour will feature support from The Adolescents, Cybertronic Spree and Playboy Manbaby. Consequence.net states, “Mac Sabbath, the band that puts a fast-food spin on Black Sabbath songs,” and with that how could you not be excited for the upcoming tour? Mac Sabbath frontman Ronald Osbourne asks “Are you ready for an army of playboys, manbabies and a regime of giant robots that would make Optimums Primerib shake in his vacuum boots?!?,”

With dates starting on August 25, 2023, in Chicago Illinois, and ending nearly three months later on the 19th of September in LA, California, the band will make its way all across the United States. Tickets for select dates of this surprising tour went on sale yesterday, August 4th, and can be found on TicketMaster and StubHub.

The September 1st and 2nd dates in Palmdale, CA at Transplants Brewing Company and in Garden Grove, CA at Garden AMP are the only two that will feature The Adolescents. Then from the 23rd to the 27th, they will perform without support on the Coheed and Cambria Cruise which is leaving from Miami. Then when they get back on October 28 in Charlotte, NC at Mad Monster Party Mac Sabbath will only be supported by Cybertronic Spree. Finally, however, for the rest of the dates, they will be performing with the support of both Cybertronic Spree and Playboy ManBaby. This will surely be a tour to remember filled with laughs and fun surprises! See tour dates and locations below.

Mac Sabbath 2023 Tour Dates:

08/25 – Chicago, IL – The Nursery (Cultivate Chicago)